Deutsche Bank raised thier S&P 500 target to 5,500 last week, reasoning (in brief):

a strong earnings cycle, admits valuations appear to be "pretty full', but says they are not too highcompared with historical standard

economic expansion, says this'll continue and that forecasters have underestimated economic growth for seven quarters

easing price pressures, inflation mostly reflects factors like seasonality and the stickiness of measured rents

DB does not think the market is pricing in too much, saying:

the risk to growth relative to the macroeconomic consensus looks to us to be on the upside

and the risks to inflation we see as basically being to the downside