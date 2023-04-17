Bankim Chadha, head US equity and global strategist at Deutsche Bank spoke on Bloomberg TV on Monday. He expects a near term SPX rally due to:

Stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings There's this narrative out there that the bottom of consensus is forecasting the worst earnings season ever and down 7%. I think they should be careful with that hypothetical because the earnings beat is almost always by 5%.

A weakening US dollar. We had upgrades to growth in the US, in Europe, in China, in Japan. We had the dollar come down. All of that argues basically for upside or a rebound in earnings from the boost to US firms' dales



Projects the S&P 500 above 4250.

Chadha does provide a caveat:

there is considerable uncertainty for the market moving forward ... says the US economy could either start growing or "suddenly crash"

