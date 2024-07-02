DB on key risks ahead for the second half of 2024, with a more general warning mixed in that "surprises can be just around the corner”

  1. Economic data has been surprising on the downside over recent weeks
  2. Investors are becoming more nervous about fiscal policy given higher levels of debt and interest rates
  3. Inflation lingering above target
  4. Monetary policy lags that are still working through

On that final point, DB add:

  • central banks such as the Fed are still running down their balance sheets
  • fixed-rate borrowers are refinancing at higher rates
