Deutsche is the latest to revise their call and sees the ECB cutting rates in October now. However, they're going a little further than others in factoring in the potential for a 50 bps rate cut in December. The firm says that it could be a close call if recent weaker growth and inflation trends are to continue.

In the bigger picture, they see ECB rates falling to 2% to 2.5% by the middle of 2025.