Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

They blamed the suspected attack on hard-liners in Moscow who want to sabotage peace talks.

"Following the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Mr. Abramovich, who has shuttled among Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues, as well as at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the people said."

More recently, the conditions are said to have improved and aren't life threatening.