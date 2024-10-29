In their latest forecasts today, DIHK is slashing their outlook on the German economy and anticipating a 0.2% contraction for this year. As for 2025, they are expecting zero growth in the economy in what will be a third year without any real growth in GDP.

"We are not just dealing with a cyclical, but a stubborn structural crisis in Germany. We are greatly concerned about how much Germany is becoming an economic burden for Europe and can no longer fulfil its role as an economic workhorse."

Their latest survey also shows that 31% of firms are expecting the business situation to worsen in the months ahead, and that figure is up from 26% in the last survey. Pain.