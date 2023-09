Equities had that familiar sinking feeling just about an hour ago but have found some relief right after this post here. It's still a heavy-looking week all things considered and I wouldn't count out another wave of selling later in US trading, especially if bonds also hit the skids. But at least for now, there is a bit of a breather as dip buyers step in with S&P 500 futures rallying back to be up 0.2%.

