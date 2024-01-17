Data coming up on Wednesday, 17 January 2024 from the US includes December retail sales.

Preview here:

Here's a look at the range of expectations (the 'why do this?' follows just below)

Retail sales ex-auto m/m range of estimates is -0.1% to 0.3%

Retail Sales m/m range of estimates is 0.0% yo 0.6%

ps. It's a big day from the Federal Reserve also, with NY President Willaims (and others) speaking, and the release of the Beige Book. I'll have more to come on these separately.

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: