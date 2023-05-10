Disney earnings will be reported after the close. The expectations are for

Earnings per share: 93 cents per share expected

Revenue: $21.79 billion expected

Disney+ total subscriptions: 163.17 million expected

Disney is set to post its fiscal second-quarter results, with the company's theme park and theatrical divisions rebounding from the pandemic. However, streaming and traditional media segments are facing slowdowns.

In addition to the earnings, analysts may also look to delve into the feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the effects of the writers' strike, and the ongoing process of laying off thousands of employees.

Disney's CEO Bob Iger will need to address these ongoing challenges while developing a new succession plan.