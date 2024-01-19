Mary Daly

Happy Friday.

The gold bulls are fighting back today but generally the FX market moves are dull.

The price action could pick up on Bay Street at the bottom of the hour with Canadian retail sales for November due. We also get the advanced December reading. The US retail sales numbers earlier this week were surprisingly strong but the Canadian numbers have been soft for awhile. Today could further underscore the divergence in North American consumers.

The US economic calendar doesn't come to life until 10 am ET with the release of the UMich consumer sentiment survey and existing home sales.

Then, it's not until 4:15 pm ET when we will hear from SF Fed President Mary Daly. This will be an interesting one because it's the final speech before the FOMC blackout and comes at a time of diminished liquidity.

Update: The Fed's Goolsbee is also coming up on CNBC imminently.