The S&P index is trading at 6093.40 up 44.13 points or 0.73%. At current levels, it would be high enough for a new record close. The old record close is at 6090.27.

Today the price did move above its intraday record level at 6099.97. The high price today was just above that level at 6100.81.

For the NASDAQ index, it's high closing level comes in at 20,173.89. It high price today reached 20,068.52 which is still 105 points away from that record level.

30 minutes to go. Can the S&P hold on for the record?