It didn't take long for the dollar to regain its footing as it is now putting the pedal to the metal once again. EUR/USD is back down 0.5% to 1.0500 and GBP/USD is making fresh lows on the day, down 0.6% to 1.2465. I outlined the charts for both earlier here.

Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi have also lost ground with AUD/USD down 0.5% to 0.7090 and NZD/USD down 1.0% to 0.6475. I highlighted their respective technical predicaments earlier here.

USD/JPY is also still sticking above 130.00 around 130.30-50 levels after briefly clipping 131.00.

I talked more on the dollar's rampaging run earlier in these posts: