The USD moved higher into the month end/quarter end fixing at 4 PM/11 AM ET.

USDCHF: The USDCHF trades back up to the 100 hour MA at 0.9479. The pair tested that MA yesterday and found willing sellers.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is ticking above its Asian session high and trades at the London and US session high at 144.845. The145.00 level remains a key ceiling area for the pair.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is move away from its 100 hour MA at 0.64669. The low just reached 0.64239. The next target comes in at 0.64129

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is moving away from its 100 hour MA at 0.56738 and trades to a new low for the day

The dollar is moving higher along with stocks. The major indices are trading to new session highs on the day.