Forex spot rates before the decision.

  • EURUSD 1.0985
  • GBPUSD 1.3088
  • USDJPY 118.62
  • USDCHF 0.9434
  • USDCAD 1.2730
  • AUDUSD 0.7248
  • NZDUSD 0.6806

Forex rates now:

  • EURUSD 1.0999 up 14 pips (dollar down)
  • GBPUSD 1.3115 , up 27 pips (dollar down)
  • USDJPY 118.72, up 10 pips (dollar up)
  • USDCHF 0.9417, down 17 pips (dollar down)
  • USDCAD 1.2726, down four pips (dollar down)
  • AUDUSD 0.7661, up 13 pips (dollar down)
  • NZDUSD 0.6815, up nine pips (dollar down)

The dollar is now down mostly vs just before the decision.

The  NASDAQ  index is also higher versus pre-decision levels. The S&P is near unchanged versus it's pre-decision level.

  • Dow industrial average up 267 points before the decision. It is now up 225 points.
  • S&P index up 53.31 points before the decision is now up 58 points
  • NASDAQ index up 285 points before the decision is now up 350 points.

In the interest rate market, the two year  yield  is higher but off it's highest levels. Meanwhile the 10 year yield is now lower versus pre-rate decision level.

  • 2 year yield 1.886% before the decision it is now at 1.934%
  • 10 year yield 2.194% before the decision. It is now at 2.17%