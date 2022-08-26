The USD continues to fall after the better than expected core PCE and a stable full of Fed officials who are basically saying the same thing

  • rates need to get to restrictive territory
  • inflation is our main concern
  • Fed is data dependent

A quick look at some of the major currencies from a technical perspective:

EURUSD breaks above its 200 hour moving average
GBPUSD moves toward its 200 hour MA
  • The USDCHF is moving lower and toward its 200 hour MA at 0.95907. The current price trades at 0.9598. A move below the 200 hour MA would be the first break since August 17.
USDCHF tests 200 hour MA