The USD has moved to a new session well vs the EUR, GBP, CAD, and AUD in the last few minutes of trading.

EURUSD. The EURUSD has seen the price move above the earlier session at 1.01748 two a new session high of 1.01543. The next target comes against the July 8 highs at 1.01906, followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the June 27 high at 1.02047

GBPUSD. The GBPUSD has now extended to a new session high of 1.20134. The 50% midpoint of the move down from the June 27 hi is the next major target of 1.20456. Risk remains at the broken 38.2% retracement at 1.1978. Stay above that level keeps the buyers still in play and in the control.

USDCAD. The USDCAD is now moved below its floor area between 1.2933 and 1.2935. That level was home to swing lows from July 8, July 11, and July 13. So their downside targets include 1.29147, 1.29018, and 1.28845.

AUDUSD. The AUDUSD trend to a new high of 0.6847. On Friday, the price closed 200 hour moving average and 0.67833. The price has been able to stay above that moving average level today and extend further to the upside. There is some minor resistance at 0.6852. The high price from July 7 reached 0.6874. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the June 3 high is up at 0.69106. Breaking an staying above the 200 hour moving average was key for a more bullish bias today. There is room to roam given the sharp move down since the June high at 0.72823. The cycle low bottomed last Thursday at 0.66809. That took the price down over 700 pips in the 30 trading days. Getting to the 38.2% retracement would be the minimum retracement target.