After a slightly more lively start to the session, things are starting to calm down. However, just be mindful that it will be the final day of February trading, so month-end flows might make for a tougher read later on. But for now, the dollar is trading back to being more mixed as equities also recover some poise. S&P 500 futures are back to being flat after being down by about 12 points earlier on the session:

That is seeing the dollar trade flat against the euro, slightly lower against the pound but higher against the yen, franc, aussie and kiwi currently. USD/JPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term is up 0.4% to 136.70 as it starts to look towards key resistance levels noted here. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is staying more resilient just below 1.2100 at the moment as outlined here.

As for the antipodeans, they are off their earlier lows and are just a touch lower against the dollar. However, there are key technical considerations to be wary about as highlighted here yesterday.

All in all, it is shaping up to be a rather choppy one so far this week but perhaps we might get a better grasp on the trading outlook after the February month-end.