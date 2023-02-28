After a slightly more lively start to the session, things are starting to calm down. However, just be mindful that it will be the final day of February trading, so month-end flows might make for a tougher read later on. But for now, the dollar is trading back to being more mixed as equities also recover some poise. S&P 500 futures are back to being flat after being down by about 12 points earlier on the session:
That is seeing the dollar trade flat against the euro, slightly lower against the pound but higher against the yen, franc, aussie and kiwi currently. USD/JPY is up 0.4% to 136.70 as it starts to look towards key resistance levels noted here. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is staying more resilient just below 1.2100 at the moment as outlined here.
As for the antipodeans, they are off their earlier lows and are just a touch lower against the dollar. However, there are key technical considerations to be wary about as highlighted here yesterday.
All in all, it is shaping up to be a rather choppy one so far this week but perhaps we might get a better grasp on the trading outlook after the February month-end.