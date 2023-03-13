The dollar opened with a gap lower earlier today as markets were greeted to the US government and Fed introducing various backstops to arrest the SVB fallout. That worked for a brief moment up until we got to European trading and everything started to turn. And boy, how things have turned quickly in the past two hours.

Even so, the dollar is still sitting lower across the board and is struggling to fill the gap from its earlier drop. EUR/USD is up 0.3% to 1.0675 while AUD/USD is still up by 0.7% to 0.6625 currently. That said, the latter is seeing a bit of a slightly pullback from around 0.6675 earlier:

The nudge higher stalled at its key hourly moving averages once again, this time at the 200-hour moving average (blue line). That is keeping sellers in the game, at least for now.

Despite the mixed flows in the major currencies space, the yen and franc are the two which are heavily bid amid a flight to safety in broader markets. USD/CHF is down 1% to 0.9120 currently while USD/JPY is hitting fresh lows near 133.00 at the moment.

The latter remains very much tied to the bond market and from a technical perspective, we could see a deeper pullback after the February rally in the pair.