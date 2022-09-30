The dollar is gaining modest ground on the day now as it sits higher against almost all major currencies, with only the yen keeping pace against the greenback. That is more of an exception as USD/JPY continues to keep below 145.00 amid intervention fears by Japanese authorities again.

The pound has slipped to a low of 1.1077, down from a high of around 1.1235 earlier, as the volatile swings continue and after the OBR was not asked to alter the timeline of its fiscal forecasts - which will be published on 23 November.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD is down 0.5% to 0.9763 while USD/CAD is up 0.2% to 1.3710 currently. The antipodeans are marked lower with AUD/USD down 0.4% to 0.6475 and NZD/USD down 0.6% to 0.5685 on the day.

The push higher in the dollar comes after a choppy period in European trading earlier but also against the backdrop of mixed market moves with month-end and quarter-end in focus.

Equities are holding higher with S&P 500 futures up 23 points, or 0.6%, on the day while 10-year Treasury yields are down 6 bps to 3.686% currently. This sort of scattered conviction screams flow-based movement and we might not get a clear read on things until next week when the new week/month/quarter begins.