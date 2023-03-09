The slight pushback from Fed chair Powell yesterday may have something to do with it but the flows today are not reflecting a coherent theme when viewed against broader market sentiment. Equities Equities Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling p Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling p Read this Term are lower while Treasury yields are mixed, and that is failing to offer much for traders to work with at the moment.

The dollar is trading at the lows for the day across the board, as the key levels highlighted yesterday are all still in play right now (renamed for relevance):

It's hard to really jump in to say that the dollar rally on Tuesday has peaked this week, especially since markets are looking to the US jobs report tomorrow as being one of the major hurdles to get through before the FOMC meeting later this month.

That's not making it easy to really interpret the moves today I would say. Can Friday come already?