The fall in the dollar continues in European morning trade, with EUR/USD now up 0.5% to 1.0976 while GBP/USD is also up 0.5% to 1.2436 on the day currently. The latter is in focus as price runs up to test its 200-hour moving average:

GBP/USD hourly chart

The pound is more buoyed after hot wages data earlier here, which is prompting markets to price in another 25 bps rate hike for the BOE in their upcoming policy meeting.

Besides this, the dollar is seen weaker across the board with USD/JPY also down 0.2% to 134.20 while AUD/USD is maintaining gains, up 0.5% to 0.6735 and NZD/USD also up 0.4% to 0.6205 currently.

The overall risk mood is leaning more positively now with European indices holding slight gains, while US futures are also nudging higher on the session. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.1% on the day.