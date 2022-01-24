Of note, AUD/USD is now down near 0.7% to 0.7135 as price closes in on the 7 January low of 0.7130. A push below that opens up the path towards some minor support at 0.7100 next before a potentially steeper drop towards 0.7000 again.

Elsewhere, USD/CAD is moving back up above 1.2600 as oil also turns negative on the day with WTI now trading back under $85. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is also closing back in on 1.3500 upon a break of its 100-day moving average:

Once the figure level gives way, the drop in cable could gather a bit of speed towards the 50.0 retracement level @ 1.3455 next.