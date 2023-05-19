The dollar jump yesterday was certainly noteworthy but we are seeing a light pullback to the gains in trading today. Of note, USD/JPY is down 0.4% to 138.10 levels but buyers are still looking poised in the bigger picture.

Meanwhile, the antipodeans are also taking advantage amid the more positive risk mood. AUD/USD and NZD/USD are both up 0.5% to 0.6650 and 0.6260 respectively with the former holding a decent bounce off 0.6600 at the lows yesterday.

Despite the bit-part retracement so far today, the dollar continues to sit in a good spot from a technical perspective. That is rather evident against the euro and yen, so let's take a look.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is marginally higher today near 1.0780 but the important detail on the chart remains that break below 1.0800 and the 100-day moving average (red line). That is keeping dollar bulls interested and poised to maintain a downside push in the pair so long as the levels above hold.

As for downside targets, there is room to roam perhaps back towards the March lows at 1.0516-36 and potentially 1.0500. However, there will definitely be a lot of twists and turns in the week(s) ahead so don't expect any moves to be that straightforward.

USD/JPY daily chart

Then, we have USD/JPY which rose to its highest levels since the end of November last year on a break above 138.00 yesterday. That is still very much holding with the broken resistance region at 137.77-91 one to watch if sellers are to wrestle back some momentum towards the end of the week.

Otherwise, buyers are looking poised to keep a push towards 140.00 next for the pair so long as the bond market plays ball.

But the pullback today is also seeing yields drop slightly with 2-year Treasury yields down 5 bps to 4.22% and 10-year yields down 2.5 bps to 3.62% on the day.