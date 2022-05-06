The push and pull continues as EUR/USD has rebounded by nearly 100 pips now from a low of 1.0483 to a session high of 1.0580. This comes as the dollar is seen giving up gains across the board after a fresh rally earlier in the day.

Of note, EUR/USD is now trading back above both its key hourly moving averages again:

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is also up from a low of 1.2275 to 1.2350 currently, down just 0.1% on the day. Elsewhere, AUD/USD has also moved up from 0.7065 to 0.7105 and is also down just 0.1% while NZD/USD is flat at 0.6425 from a low of 0.6396 earlier.

The move lower in the dollar comes as US futures also see a bounce with S&P 500 futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. moving off a low of 4,112.75 (down 0.7%) to 4,139.25 (down 0.1%) currently.

It's the flow show at the moment and I would expect that to be the case until we get to the weekend break.