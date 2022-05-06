The push and pull continues as EUR/USD has rebounded by nearly 100 pips now from a low of 1.0483 to a session high of 1.0580. This comes as the dollar is seen giving up gains across the board after a fresh rally earlier in the day.

Of note, EUR/USD is now trading back above both its key hourly moving averages again:

EURUSD H1 06-05

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is also up from a low of 1.2275 to 1.2350 currently, down just 0.1% on the day. Elsewhere, AUD/USD has also moved up from 0.7065 to 0.7105 and is also down just 0.1% while NZD/USD is flat at 0.6425 from a low of 0.6396 earlier.

The move lower in the dollar comes as US futures also see a bounce with S&P 500  futures  moving off a low of 4,112.75 (down 0.7%) to 4,139.25 (down 0.1%) currently.

It's the flow show at the moment and I would expect that to be the case until we get to the weekend break.