The greenback continues to keep in a good spot so far today, trading a little higher on the balance of things. USD/JPY is up another 0.3% to just above 135.00 now as buyers stay in search for an upside break above the key level on the week:

This comes as we see US futures pinned slightly lower, with European stocks in a world of their own. 10-year Treasury yields have nudged a little higher, up by 1.2 bps to 3.895% on the day.

The dollar is also maintaining slight gains against the euro, franc, loonie, aussie and kiwi at the moment as we see the daily ranges spread out a little.