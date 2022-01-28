The dollar is continuing to keep in good stead on the week, with EUR/USD easing a touch from 1.1140 to 1.1127 and USD/JPY pulling up from 115.40 to 115.65 currently. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is down from 1.3410 to 1.3380 as the greenback starts to pick up from where it left off in trading yesterday.

Dollar sentiment is still very much helped by higher yields for now, with the short end of the curve continuing to pull higher rather quickly. 2-year Treasury yields are now touching 1.22%, its highest since February 2020.

As for a look at dollar technicals, I provided an overview earlier in the day here.