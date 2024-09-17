The changes among the day remain light, with dollar pairs all holding within 10 pips change currently. It's just one of those days where even if there are any moves, one shouldn't look too much into it. At this point, it's all about the Fed tomorrow.

USD/JPY was a bit more volatile in Asia, trading up to 141.25 but is now flat at 140.60. Meanwhile, EUR/USD saw a light extension of its range earlier to 1.1146 but is now flat again around 1.1135. So, there's not really a whole lot to talk about in terms of the movement today.

In the equities space though, US futures are pushing higher with tech shares seen rebounding. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently. In the bond market, 2-year yields remain on edge at 3.556% and 10-year yields down marginally on the day at 3.614%.

As for Fed pricing, traders are still seeing ~67% odds of a 50 bps rate cut currently.