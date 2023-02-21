That comes as we see equities stay slightly more defensive while bond yields are also higher on the day. 10-year Treasury yields are up 3.3 bps to 3.861% but the key level to watch is still the December highs at around 3.90%. As such, the dollar gains today are also modest and still not really pushing key technical envelopes from Friday just yet. USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 134.60 levels at the moment:

The 135.00 mark remains the key resistance threshold with the semblance of an inverse head and shoulders pattern something to be mindful of as well.

The antipodeans are the laggards though with AUD/USD down 0.4% to 0.6875 and NZD/USD down 0.6% to 0.6210 currently. However, they are still keeping within the confines of the key technical levels pointed out here yesterday.