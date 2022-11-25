The lull from the Thanksgiving holiday is continuing into today but the dollar is finding itself advancing slightly across the board in European trading. Equities remain tentative with European indices seen down around 0.2% while 10-year Treasury yields are now flat at around 3.707% after having been down by as much as over 5 bps earlier in the day.

USD/JPY is the main mover as such, up over 0.5% to 139.40 levels currently:

The pair is holding just above daily support around 138.45 with the 15 November low at 137.65 also still in play. These are levels pointed out yesterday here.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is down a touch but keeping in and around its 200-day moving average (blue line):

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6740 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6230 currently. The moves aren't anything to shout about though as the dollar did saw quite the retreat on Wednesday. AUD/USD is also still keeping just below its 61.8 Fib retracement level at 0.6767 for now: