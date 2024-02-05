It's mostly a quiet start to proceedings in European trading today. The dollar continues to hold steady, maintaining its run higher from Friday after the strong US jobs report. The bond market remains a focus point, with higher yields helping to underpin the greenback at the moment.

10-year yields are up 5 bps to 4.083%, keeping the dollar in a good spot as we get stuck into the new week. EUR/USD is one of the more interesting major currency pairs to watch as it threatens a bigger technical drop:

EUR/USD daily chart

The pair is falling below its 100-day moving average (red line) now and that will see sellers exert more downside control. Upon a firm break of that, the December low of 1.0723 will be under fire next.

And this comes despite traders paring back ECB rate cut bets a fair bit. The odds of an April rate cut are now at ~64% after having been fully priced in at one point last week.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY remains calmer so far today though as it keeps little changed near 148.40. But gold is down 0.8% to $2,022 with the rebound in bond yields since Friday weighing.