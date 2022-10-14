US futures have turned lower with S&P 500 futures now down 15 points, or 0.4%, and that is seeing the dollar run to fresh highs on the day across the board. EUR/USD is down 0.4% to 0.9730 after failing to get above 0.9800 at the highs overnight. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is running up past its 1998 highs of 147.67 at around 147.70 levels at the moment:

Then, GBP/USD is marked down by 0.8% to 1.1240 levels - also fresh lows for the day. Price action is still keeping above its key hourly moving averages though and as pointed out earlier, the bias for any downside retreat remains closer to 1.1200.

Even the commodity currencies have snapped back lower with USD/CAD up 0.3% to test 1.3800 and AUD/USD down 0.2% to 0.6285. The latter is running up against a test of its 100-hour moving average at 0.6283 where a break below that will see the near-term bias turn more bearish:

That will very well put the pressure back on another test of minor support around 0.6200 again, before talk of the Pacific peso returns as the downside pressure persists towards 0.6000.