The changes among major dollar pairs are roughly 0.1% or less at the moment. And that exemplifies the more tentative mood that is gripping traders in European morning trade. USD/JPY was again the more volatile pair, dipping to a low of 143.05 before bouncing back to around 143.50 levels now. But outside of that, the moves so far today are extremely guarded as traders are eyeing key US data later on.

US futures are flat and 10-year Treasury yields are also now near unchanged at 3.768% on the day.

All together, it suggests that market players are very much waiting on US data later before committing to anything. We'll have the ADP employment change, weekly initial jobless claims, and then the ISM services PMI all on the data docket.

Following the reaction to the Bank of Canada and JOLTS job openings yesterday, do expect markets to start moving with more vigour after the data today. And all of this will culminate with the non-farm payrolls report tomorrow of course.

For now, the wait continues. The ADP roulette will be up next first and that is in roughly two hours' time.

As an aside, one spot to keep an eye out for is gold as well. The precious metal is up 0.8% to $2,515 today and looks poised again to try and chase a firmer breakout.