The major currencies bloc is showing little change for the most part, with just some minor extensions to the narrow ranges from earlier. EUR/USD continues to sit flattish near 1.0800, with large option expiries also in play while USD/JPY is up by just 0.1% to 147.30 levels.

The commodity currencies are holding a slender lead against the dollar, amid a slightly better risk mood. That being said, the gains in stocks are not really overwhelming as of yet so that is keeping traders on their toes for now. AUD/USD is up just 0.3% to 0.6570, a slight drop from around 0.6590 earlier in the session.

In the bond market, yields are a touch higher but we still have the US ADP employment data to work through so that will be one to watch in case it leads to any broader market moves later in the day.