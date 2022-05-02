The greenback continues to keep mostly higher on the day, though gains are rather light across the board; all things considered.

Bond yields are staying elevated after the jump from last Friday, with 10-year Treasury yields sitting at 2.94% currently. That goes alongside the stronger dollar theme from last month.

Meanwhile, European indices are down well over 1% across the board as the Friday selling in Wall Street is weighing on sentiment in the region today. US futures are slightly higher but it is nothing more than a mere consolation after the drop at the end of last week. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.3%, following a 3.6% drop on Friday.

Going back to FX, the mostly middling range in dollar pairs highlights the lack of poise so far in European morning trade:

USD/JPY is holding just above 130.00 for now with EUR/USD still flirting with a drop towards the 1.0500 level. GBP/USD and AUD/USD are in similar spots, eyeing support at 1.2500 and 0.7000 respectively.