The changes among dollar pairs show a bit of a lack of appetite, with the dollar mostly steadier across the board. It is seen up against the euro and yen but marginally lower against the antipodeans.

USD/JPY nudged up a little close to 155.00 earlier but the pair is held back by its 100-hour moving average nearby alongside large option expiries today. There are also larger expiries in play for EUR/USD, holding the pair just under 1.0400 alongside softer German inflation data.

Looking to broader markets, equities are looking to end the month on a high note but that isn't translating to much risk optimism in FX yet. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% with tech shares leading the way. Nasdaq futures are seen up 0.8% currently.

As for the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are a touch higher to 4.53% and still holding this neckline support here on the charts.

Coming up later, the focus will be on the US PCE price index before markets might look to square up some positions come month-end and also before the weekend. I mean, you never know what's going to happen with Trump and tariffs so there's a key risk factor to keep in consideration before the break.