The key pair to watch is still USD/JPY and that is seen down 0.3% to 151.22, although not much changed from earlier in the day here. Verbal intervention by Japanese officials are helping to stop the bleeding in the yen for now but it is likely to just be a temporary relief.

Looking elsewhere, the dollar is trading more mixed with EUR/USD down 0.15% to 1.0660 while AUD/USD is up 0.15% to 0.6346 on the day. The former is keeping in a 23 pips range while the latter is stuck in a 28 pips range, so that is not much to really scrutinise. Besides that, GBP/USD is flattish at 1.2145 and the same for USD/CAD at 1.3877 currently.

In the equities space, US futures are down 0.3% now and that is seeing European indices cut back on early gains to around 0.1% to 0.2% now. This comes as bond yields are holding slightly higher but off the highs earlier, with 10-year Treasury yields now up up 2.6 bps to 4.901% on the day.

It's still all to play for this week as there are quite a number of key risk events still to come as highlighted here.