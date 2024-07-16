There's not much in it in European morning trade today. The dollar is largely steadier, with USD/JPY coming off a little from around 159.70 in Asia to 158.40 currently. That comes as traders look to be heeding some caution ahead of the US retail sales data later today. From earlier: US retail sales gains more attention as Japan eyes big data to intervene

Besides that, EUR/USD is trading narrowly near 1.0900 with large option expiries still locking the pair. And there is little change among GBP/USD, USD/CHF and USD/CAD as well.

The aussie and kiwi are marginally lower amid a softer Chinese yuan but that's about it. NZD/USD though is also one to be wary about as it is vulnerable to a downside break.

It's now over to the US retail sales data to see how that will shake things up on the day.