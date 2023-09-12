Major currencies are still mostly little changed as we settle down after the whole fuss with the Japanese yen, which was stirred up by BOJ governor Ueda over the weekend. There hasn't been any follow through in the yen buying as we do see USD/JPY up 0.2% today to 146.80 levels currently. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is also down 0.2% to 1.0724 and inching towards a test of its 100-hour moving average:

EUR/USD hourly chart

The near-term chart above shows the ongoing push and pull in the pair, with yesterday's move back above the 100-hour moving average (red line) being resisted by the 200-hour moving average (blue line) for now.

In reading this, it looks like buyers and sellers are still duking it out with the US CPI report tomorrow likely to help to settle the score next.

Elsewhere, the dollar remains little changed in general. GBP/USD is down 0.1% to 1.2495 after a more mixed UK jobs report here. As for commodity currencies, they are all little changed and holding just 0.1% lower against the dollar as well, sitting within 15 pips change on the day.