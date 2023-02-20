Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot to start the new week and arguably with good reason. At the end of last week, we were on the cusp of a dollar technical breakout but that was shot dead on arrival in US trading on Friday. That came alongside a retreat in bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields failing to get above its December highs:

As such, it is pretty much back to the drawing board for dollar bulls until we get a better idea if broader markets are going to chase the narrative of a more hawkish Fed any further than it has last week.

Until that is sorted out, we're left with that close but no cigar scenario for the greenback for now. Here's a snapshot on how things look today and it isn't saying much with narrow ranges still prevailing: