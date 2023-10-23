The snapshot below shows that narrow ranges are still mostly prevailing as we get the session underway. The greenback is steadier overall with dollar pairs showing less than 10 pips changes mostly. All eyes continue to stay on USD/JPY as it knocks on the door of the 150.00 mark today.

With 10-year Treasury yields also seemingly wanting to take a run at the 5% mark, that is keeping broader market sentiment on edge right now. And in turn, that is also helping to keep the dollar underpinned as traders wait on the moment to pounce.