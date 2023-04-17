The key development for the dollar in my view is what was outlined earlier here. It was pushed to the brink on Friday but the weekly close was somewhat salvaged, so we're now back to the drawing board for a bit. Here's a snapshot of dollar pairs at the moment:

It isn't indicative of much with most pairs holding within 0.1% change on the day, with somewhat narrow ranges prevailing. There are also some large option expiries to take note of, as highlighted here.

Equities and bond yields are both holding higher so far, and that is keeping the overall market mood in a better spot. There aren't any major releases coming up in European trading, so trading sentiment will likely depend more on the risk mood if anything else.

If stocks stretch gains later in the session, that should weigh slightly on the dollar - all else being equal.