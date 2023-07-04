The fact that dollar pairs today are keeping within 20 pips change of one another speaks to the lack of appetite so far in European trading. The changes are roughly 0.10% to 0.15% mostly, indicating that traders are really not having much to work with. This comes with equities also in a bit of a lazy mood as seen here.

USD/JPY remains a key pair to watch though, as price continues to keep just below 145.00 - which is where traders are drawing the line on the intervention territory by Japan:

USD/JPY daily chart

The pair is down just 0.15% today to 144.43 currently, as traders are struggling to gather much conviction ahead of holiday-thin trading in the US.

EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.0900 while GBP/USD is flat at 1.2690 at the moment. Meanwhile, the push and pull in AUD/USD earlier sees the pair just up 0.1% now to 0.6678 on the day.

This is one of those days where it would be best utilised to get some fresh air. You won't be missing much.