The dollar is lightly changed for the most part but it is the riskier/high beta currencies (and these days, that tends to include sterling more often than not) that are benefiting slightly. This comes as we are seeing equities keep slightly higher to start European morning trade. GBP/USD is up 30 pips on the day to 1.2635 but price is still sitting shy of testing its 100-day moving average (red line) at 1.2642:

Against the euro, yen, franc, and loonie, the dollar is more or less flattish with narrow ranges still prevailing. AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.6450 but is still sitting in a 30 pips range, though buyers are at least trying to establish some footing. NZD/USD is also up 0.3% to 0.5930 but again, the range for the day is a measly 31 pips so far.