After a fairly muted session in Asia, we are seeing light moves in the major currencies space to start European trading. EUR/USD is up to 1.0915 from around 1.0890 levels earlier with GBP/USD also up to 1.2480 from around 1.2450 a couple of hours ago. This comes as we see a bit of a steadier mood in equities now, with European indices holding slight gains after a flat open.

Cable remains a notable pair to watch as it sits just below 1.2500 after pushing to its highest levels since June last year:

I wouldn't look too much into the early moves for now as the bond market is yet to have any say today. That might perhaps change once Wall Street enters the fray later.

Elsewhere, the antipodeans remain the laggard with AUD/USD down 0.3% to 0.6700 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6285 currently.