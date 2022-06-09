Bond yields are retreating slightly and equities are looking fairly sluggish to start European morning trade. That is putting a bid in the yen, with the dollar also keeping steadier for the most part across the board.

USD/JPY has fallen to a low of 133.50 on the day, with 10-year Treasury yields down 1.5 bps to 3.014% from around 3.03% earlier in the day. 10-year German bund yields briefly hit fresh highs since 2014, up to 1.37%, before coming back down now to 1.34%. The ECB remains the key risk event to watch later in the day.

Going back to USD/JPY, the pair appears to be taking a bit of a breather as buyers are still poised to try and push towards 135.00 next.

Elsewhere, GBP/USD is down and closing in on another test of 1.2500 although stronger daily support is seen closer to 1.2458-71. The week's low at 1.2430 will also be a key point to watch in case the downside extends.

GBPUSD D1 09-06

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is down slightly from 1.0725 to 1.0710 but price action remains in a bit of a consolidation phase as we await further clues from the ECB later today.

EURUSD D1 09-06

Commodity currencies are struggling slightly amid the more sluggish risk mood, with the aussie pinned down by over 0.3% to 0.7160 levels at the moment. The technical rejection from the May highs and the 200-day moving average is keeping sellers poised to push for a move lower:

AUDUSD D1 09-06

The support region around 0.7140-55 is a key short-term area to watch in seeing if buyers can stay in the game.