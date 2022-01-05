The ADP jobs estimate came in much stronger than expected (807K vs 405K estimate) and that has led to a knee-jerk reaction in the markets (although relatively modest given the huge miss).

The US yields moved up about one basis point

The NASDAQ index is now down around 70 points. It was down around 50 points before the report

The USD moved modestly higher.

In the forex:

The EURUSD backed off from the 100/200 hour MA at 1.1318 and trades at 1.1307 currently. The low reached 1.1302. Stay below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages would keep the bears/sellers more control

The USDJPY moved from 115.73 to 115.90. That is still lower on the day by about 25 pips

The GBPUSD moved down from 1.3545 to 1.3532. It currently trades at 1.3535