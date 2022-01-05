The ADP jobs estimate came in much stronger than expected (807K vs 405K estimate) and that has led to a knee-jerk reaction in the markets (although relatively modest given the huge miss).
- The US yields moved up about one basis point
- The NASDAQ index is now down around 70 points. It was down around 50 points before the report
- The USD moved modestly higher.
In the forex:
- The EURUSD backed off from the 100/200 hour MA at 1.1318 and trades at 1.1307 currently. The low reached 1.1302. Stay below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages would keep the bears/sellers more control
- The USDJPY moved from 115.73 to 115.90. That is still lower on the day by about 25 pips
- The GBPUSD moved down from 1.3545 to 1.3532. It currently trades at 1.3535