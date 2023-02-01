The Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term sticks to their guns saying ongoing rate increases will be appropriate.

The press conference is ahead with the market weighing on each words and the questions probing the Chair as to his bias.

The USD move higher at first and has backed off a bit.

The US stocks showed before the rate decision:

Dow down -275 points

S&P down -12.28 points

Nasdaq down -7.43 points

Currently the market shows:

In the US debt market, the before and after shows:

2 year 4.214% vs 4.23% now

5 year 3.601% vs 3.612% now

10 year 3.479% vs 3.488% now

30 year 3.597% vs 3.606% now

EURUSD: The EURUSD moved down to a low of 1.08897.The price has moved back up to 1.0909 ahead of the press conference. The ceiling up near the 1.09288 remains a hurdle as does the swing area on the daily between 1.0935-1.0943. It would take a move above each to increase the bullish bias.

ON the downside, the 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.0869 to 1.0876 remain a downside target