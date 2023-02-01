The Fed sticks to their guns saying ongoing rate increases will be appropriate.
The press conference is ahead with the market weighing on each words and the questions probing the Chair as to his bias.
The USD move higher at first and has backed off a bit.
The US stocks showed before the rate decision:
- Dow down -275 points
- S&P down -12.28 points
- Nasdaq down -7.43 points
Currently the market shows:
- Dow -303 points
- S&P -11.83 points
- Nasdaq up 15 points
In the US debt market, the before and after shows:
- 2 year 4.214% vs 4.23% now
- 5 year 3.601% vs 3.612% now
- 10 year 3.479% vs 3.488% now
- 30 year 3.597% vs 3.606% now
EURUSD: The EURUSD moved down to a low of 1.08897.The price has moved back up to 1.0909 ahead of the press conference. The ceiling up near the 1.09288 remains a hurdle as does the swing area on the daily between 1.0935-1.0943. It would take a move above each to increase the bullish bias.
ON the downside, the 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.0869 to 1.0876 remain a downside target