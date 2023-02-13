It has been a steady recovery for risk sentiment since the handover from Asia to Europe and the mood is still going. S&P 500 futures were down by as much as 22 points earlier in the day but has picked up to be up 13 points, or 0.3%, currently. In turn, that is pushing the dollar to fresh lows on the day.

EUR/USD has moved up a slight bit to 1.0690 from 1.0675 with GBP/USD also recovering from a low of 1.2030 to 1.2095 at the moment. The latter is pushing past its 100-hour moving average of 1.2077 but faces key near-term resistance from its 200-hour moving average at 1.2133 next:

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.6945 and NZD/USD up 0.7% to 0.6345 at the moment with both pairs also reflecting a similar near-term technical predicament as seen in GBP/USD above i.e. push above the 100-hour moving average but below the 200-hour moving average, signaling that the near-term bias is turning more neutral.