The overall mood in equities remains fairly mixed so far on the session with European indices keeping slightly higher while US futures are also mixed for now. Dow futures (+0.3%) are higher but tech is a bit of a drag, so Nasdaq futures (-0.6%) and S&P 500 futures (-0.1%) are lower for the time being.

In the major currencies space, the dollar was slightly firmer earlier in the handover from Asia to Europe but has seen its earlier gains wiped out now. EUR/USD is now a touch higher at 1.0845 after having traded down to 1.0790 earlier in the day:

The pair is running into a bit of near-term resistance from the 100-hour moving average (red line), so sellers might lean on that to keep price action more contained for now. The more important resistance region remains at around 1.0920-30 before the big one is seen at the 1.1000 mark.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD has also pared losses to stay flattish at around 1.2335 from around 1.2275 earlier in the day. But the one to watch amid higher oil prices is USD/CAD, as the pair is breaching below its 100-day moving average now:

That sets up for a more bearish momentum with sellers looking poised to take a run at 1.3400 next.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD is also trading back up by 0.4% to 0.6710 from around 0.6660 earlier in the day. The RBA tomorrow remains a focus point for the aussie and I'll dive more into that in a later post today.

The only pair which hasn't moved too much is USD/JPY, as the yen itself is weighed down by higher bond yields on the day. 2-year Treasury yields are still up by over 4 bps to 4.106% while 10-year Treasury yields are also up by over 4 bps to 3.533% currently.

That is keeping the pair underpinned, up 0.5% to around 133.45 with the high earlier of 133.75 having neared a test of its own 100-day moving average, seen at 133.79 on the day.