EUR/USD is back down below 1.1000 as the pair is mired by a host of option expiries in trading today.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD has fallen back from 1.3115 to 1.3058 at the moment as sellers keep near-term control, treading towards key support at 1.3000. AUD/USD has also eased off its earlier high of 0.7519 to 0.7480 at the moment - still struggling to hold a meaningful break above the 0.7500 level for the most part.

There hasn't been much conviction one way or another over the past few sessions but the dollar has been overall keeping steadier as USD/JPY and the bond market are still playing things out.

USD/JPY is not really hinting at much today, having bounced from 123.10 to 123.70 at the moment but still down 0.2%. The pair is taking a light breather after hitting the key 125.00 level yesterday amid some light jawboning by Japanese officials and also talk of fiscal year-end repatriation flows.